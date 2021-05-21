The ninth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise will take dedication to family to a new level. Jordana Brewster teased what fans can expect from F9 when it comes out in June after more than a year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 20, while promoting Red Nose Day that her 7-year-old son, Julian, will appear in the film. “He actually has a small role in Fast 9. So he got to be on set and he was really excited about that,” she revealed. “He loves [Ludacris] Chris Bridges. He was super excited to meet John Cena. He loves being on set, and, like, sometimes I get him to run lines with me ‘cause it’s kind of practice — he’s reading. So, I’m like, ‘Julian, let’s read the scene together.’ He’s actually got excellent comedic timing. It’s much better than my comedic timing. I’m actually kind of jealous.”

Brewster shares Julian and son Rowan, 4, with estranged husband Andrew Form, whom she filed for divorce from in July 2020 after splitting earlier in the year.

Julian’s role in F9 is in keeping with the franchise’s repeated declarations about the importance of family. “That’ll never go away,” the Lethal Weapon alum raved of her bond with the cast. “Vin [Diesel] and I are friends for life, and I feel like we’ll always be in each other’s life, but there’s nothing like being on a set together and bringing our kids to set and collaborating on something that we all care so much about. We never, ever take our fans for granted, and we want to keep growing and never let them down. I think that sense of a challenge and also that sense of, like, being held by the community that’s so excited for the next one. There’s nothing like that. It’s very rare that you get to be in a franchise that spans, like, 10 or 11 movies. It’s a very cool thing to be a part of.”

Brewster noted that the cast has kept Paul Walker — who died in November 2013 at age 40 after a car accident — in their thoughts with everything they do. (The duo portrayed onscreen couple Mia Toretto and Brian O’Conner in five films together.) “He’s always going to be a part of this family, undoubtedly,” she said. “We’re always going to honor him, and in a big way, he’s just always there.”

The Secrets and Lies alum predicted that Walker would “be really proud” of how the franchise has progressed. “We all worked tirelessly on making the characters better, making the story move forward,” she explained, recalling how the late actor “always made me feel so comfortable” during filming.

One of her favorite memories from the set was a scene from 2011’s Fast Five, in which she and Walker jumped off a building in Brazil. “I’d, like, split my hand in half. I had to get stitches, but I was being a badass,” she remembered. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to go to the hospital till later.’ And Paul was like, ‘Yeah, you’re really tough.’”

Prior to the release of F9 on June 25, Brewster has partnered with Walgreens to get involved with Red Nose Day on May 27 to virtually spread awareness, raise funds and support children in need.

“The way [people] can give back and the way they can unlock their own red nose — which I’ve also told everyone that I really want to see everyone using the filter, so if they add me on their Instagram, I’ll repost them and then maybe find my favorite one and post that on my Instagram feed — but they can go to walgreens.com/rednoseday, or they can physically go to their local Walgreens, or they can even download the Walgreens app and do it that way,” she detailed.

Brewster’s son Julian will also participate in the event. “I give him an allowance. He keeps a third of it, a third of it he has to save and a third of it he has to donate,” she told Us. “That’s a more tangible way for him to understand the concept of giving back. This month he’s donating all of the allowance that he saved to Red Nose Day, and he’s very excited about the fact that it’s going directly to other kids.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi