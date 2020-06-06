It’s over. Jordana Brewster and her husband, Andrew Form, split earlier this year after 13 years of marriage, People reports.

The pair met in 2005 on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning — which Brewster starred in and Form produced — before they got engaged on their one-year anniversary.

The Fast and the Furious star, 40, recalled to InStyle Weddings in 2007 how they kept their relationship a secret on set.

“We started dating in secret – you know, hanging out in my trailer – because it would have been unprofessional otherwise,” Brewster said at the time. “But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I’d look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby.”

Brewster and the film producer later tied the knot on Nevis Island in May 2007. They are the parents of sons Julian, 6, and Rowan, 4, who were both born via surrogate.

The Panama native explained why she chose surrogacy to Yahoo! Parenting in October 2015.

“I didn’t really have a choice about being open, since it was obvious I wasn’t pregnant. For me it wasn’t a choice; I needed to use a surrogate. But I didn’t feel judged. It’s more like I felt awkward,” Brewster said at the time. “Sometimes I feel a little left out when other moms talk about what their birth experience was like, and I feel the loss of not having carried or having been able to carry.”

She added, “In many ways, I feel lucky that I was able to be open. There are so many women who are young and have to go through IVF and feel like they can’t talk about it, and that’s really unfortunate.”

The Lethal Weapon star explained to Us Weekly in 2017 how she and Form balance their careers and raising children.

“We are [adamant about date night], but my husband, as a producer, he’s on the road a lot,” Brewster said, adding that they take their children on work trips with them. “That’s more romantic to me than going out on a date night, the fact that my husband is such a good dad.”