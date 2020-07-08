Calling it quits. Jordana Brewster filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Andrew Form, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Fast and the Furious star, 40, submitted the divorce papers on Wednesday, July 1, to the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, July 7.

The case is listed as a “dissolution with minor children.” The estranged couple shares two sons, Julian, 6, and Rowan, 4.

The filing came nearly one month after People reported that the actress and film producer, 48, had split earlier this year.

Brewster and Form met on the 2005 set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which she starred in and he produced. The pair kept their relationship a secret on set, which the Panama native later discussed with InStyle Weddings in 2007.

“We started dating in secret – you know, hanging out in my trailer – because it would have been unprofessional otherwise,” the Lethal Weapon actress said at the time. “But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I’d look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby.”

The duo got engaged on their one-year anniversary and tied the knot on Nevis Island in May 2007. They later welcomed their two boys via surrogate.

The actress opened up to Us in 2017 about how she and Form balanced their careers while raising two kids, saying that she often takes her little ones on the road with her.

“We are [adamant about date night], but my husband, as a producer, he’s on the road a lot,” Brewster told Us. “That’s more romantic to me than going out on a date night, the fact that my husband is such a good dad.”

A year later, Brewster revealed that their eldest son is a bigger fan of Form’s work than hers — mostly because she doesn’t let her kids watch most of her movies.

“My son thinks it’s cooler that my husband is a producer,” she told Us in March 2018. “Right now, my husband has A Quiet Place coming out in the next few weeks and my son is really proud of that. He sees the billboards and he’s like, ‘My daddy made that.’”