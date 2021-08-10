He put a ring on it! Paul Walker’s 22-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, seemingly announced her engagement via Instagram on Monday, August 9.

The California native posted a video of herself flashing an engagement ring during a swim, captioning the social media upload with hearts. Jordana Brewster, who starred in the Fast and Furious franchise alongside Meadow’s late father, “liked” the post.

Meadow’s reported fiancé, Louis Thornton Allan, commented, “Forever and always.” He posted the footage to his own Instagram Story, as well as a photo of Meadow sitting outside and holding a cigarette with her jewelry on display.

The couple went public with their relationship in July when the actor posted a photo of themselves on a couch. “Best friend,” Thornton-Allan wrote. Meadow commented, “My love.”

One month prior, the model attended the F9 premiere alongside her father’s former costars. Meadow has especially relied on her godfather, Vin Diesel, for support since Paul died in 2013 at age 40 in a car accident, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. Meadow was 15 at the time of his death.

“She counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” the insider said. “Paul’s spirit and love definitely shines on through Meadow, and she believes he’s looking down and protecting her from heaven.”

Diesel, 54, gushed about his goddaughter that same month, telling Extra, “She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. To see her with my children, [Hania, 13, Vincent, 11, Pauline, 6], is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline and it hits me so deep because I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that.”

The Pacifier star told E! News in June that he would “not count … out” Meadow ending up in the franchise. “Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing’s ruled out,” the One Race Films founder told Daily Pop.

In June 2020, Meadow sweetly shared a selfie with Diesel’s little ones, calling them “family forever.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wished Meadow a happy 21st birthday earlier that same year, writing via Instagram: “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming … but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow. I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”