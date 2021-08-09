Another little one for Ludacris! The rapper’s wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, gave birth to their second child together, his fourth, on July 28.

“Our Chance Oyali Bridges came two weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother,” Mbouguiengue captioned a Monday, August 9, Instagram slideshow. “07/28/21.”

The Illinois native debuted the model’s baby bump in a May Instagram post. “How is it YOUR Birthday & You’re Giving Me The Greatest Gift?” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram at the time.

The then-expectant star posted the same photo to her own account, calling it a “blessed year indeed.” Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, called Mbouguiengue “such a beauty,” while Cassie commented, “Yessssss congratulations beautiful woman!!!”

The couple previously welcomed daughter Cadence, 6, while the actor is also the father of Karma, 19, and Cai, 7.

The Georgia State University grad is raising his eldest daughter to be “strong-minded and very strategic in her thinking,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2020. “She’s starting to teach me things. She just wants to know how she can help. She’s very politically charged and that helps her in terms of being a part of something. She knows there’s a bigger picture of trying to change the world. … She’s teaching me so much, but also wanting to learn.”

The Fast and Furious star noted that Karma had “so much more to teach him” than the other way around.

He explained at the time: “It comes back to the child’s mindset of just wanting everyone to love everyone. They’re just so innocent and they’re very honest and candid about how they feel. They know it’s hard for us to understand and it’s hard for them to comprehend. That’s the ongoing conversation.”

While the “Get Back” rapper awaited his fourth child’s arrival, Mbouguiengue documented her pregnancy progress via Instagram, from her May babymoon to her June baby shower.

Cadence was excited to welcome her younger sibling, the Central Africa native told her Instagram followers while celebrating her sixth birthday. “She says she is going to ‘work’ for the baby and be a great big sister,” the then-pregnant star shared. “Happy birthday to my amazingly sweet, sassy, smart, independent, funny baby girl Cadence.”

That same day, Ludacris called Cadence a “natural-born leader,” gushing, “Thank You for Lighting Up Our Lives With Your Everlasting Omnipresence. Your Star Shines Brighter & Brighter Every Day I Love You With All Of My Heart.”