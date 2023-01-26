Not his kinda night. Luke Bryan clarified recent comments he made about fellow country singer Dustin Lynch after fan backlash.

While introducing the “Thinking ‘Bout You” artist, 37, at his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday, January 22, the American Idol judge, 46, gave a questionable welcome to his friend.

“No one has drank more liquor. No one has vomited more. No one has taken more drugs. No one has taken more IVs,” Bryan quipped of Lynch. “No one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentlemen. He got a clean bill. He does not have diseases. Give it up for Dustin Lynch!”

While the fan reaction was mixed — some cheered and laughed off the joke, others were appalled by Bryan’s sense of humor — the “Country Girl” singer took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 25, to clarify the situation.

“Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet,” Bryan addressed fans in the video. “No one respects him more than I do … My introduction of him was complete sarcasm. Those words that I used were so absurd, I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm. Obviously, some people didn’t.”

The “Play It Again” crooner added: “I spoke to Dustin. I love him. He and I are all good, and I apologize to anybody that doesn’t understand my humor and sarcasm. It’s been going on like that down there for years.”

Lynch, for his part, reposted Bryan’s apology via his own Instagram Stories, writing, “Thx for the call, love ya bro. All good. We had a lot of fun down there with the pirates.”

This incident is just the latest onstage drama for Bryan, who sparked backlash in October 2022 after inviting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to make an appearance at his Jacksonville show after Hurricane Ian.

“I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal,” the “Country On” crooner tweeted in the aftermath by way of explanation. “I understand Governor Desantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.”

DeSantis, 44, has long been a controversial figure in the political world, making headlines most prominently in March 2022 after signing a bill into Florida law that prohibits the instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation to students in kindergarten through third grade. The legislation, colloquially referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, has been widely panned.

After the controversy of bringing DeSantis on stage, Bryan further explained that he was not endorsing the governor — who threw out campaign hats on stage — but to “raise awareness [about the effects of the hurricane], have a little fun between the GA and FL college fans before the game and do what I love on stage.”

DeSantis, for his part, tweeted after the show, “Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, @lukebryan!”