When Luke Bryan’s controversial comments about pal and fellow country star Dustin Lynch made headlines last year, he was allegedly worried he’s lose his job at American Idol.

“We’re looking at all these articles pop up like, ‘Oh, crap,’” Lynch, 38, said during the Tuesday, February 6, episode of iHeartPodcasts and MeatEater’s “God’s Country” podcast. “So [Bryan] has to apologize. … Now he’s worrying [about], obviously, American Idol.”

Lynch continued, “Who cares about the country music thing? It’s American Idol. … He gets to where he can’t sleep at night ’cause he’s worried about what my parents think.” (Bryan has been a judge on the reality show since 2018.)

Lynch said that Bryan asked for his parents’ email addresses to apologize to them, noting that “just shows you what kinda guy Luke is.”

Bryan sparked controversy when he poked fun at his pal while introducing Lynch onstage at the 2023 Crash My Playa music festival in Mexico.

“No one has drank more liquor. No one has vomited more. No one has taken more drugs. No one has taken more IVs. No one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentlemen,” Bryan quipped at the time. “He got a clean bill. He does not have diseases. Give it up for Dustin Lynch!”

Bryan later took to his Instagram Story to clarify the situation.

“Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet,” Bryan said. “No one respects him more than I do … My introduction of him was complete sarcasm. Those words that I used were so absurd, I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm. Obviously, some people didn’t.”

He continued: “I spoke to Dustin. I love him. He and I are all good, and I apologize to anybody that doesn’t understand my humor and sarcasm. It’s been going on like that down there for years.”

At the time, Lynch adressed Bryan’s apology by reposting it via his own Instagram Stories, writing, “Thx for the call, love ya bro. All good. We had a lot of fun down there with the pirates.”

During Tuesday’s podcast, Lynch noted that his pal was “trying to be funny.”

“He starts going down this road of just bashing me and to the point where I’m looking at his manager like, ‘Dang,’” he recalled. “We hit the stage and anyways it catches fire.”