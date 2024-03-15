Your account
Celebrity News

Luke Bryan’s Bar Is Being Investigated After College Student Goes Missing in Nashville

By
Luke BryanJohn Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT

Luke Bryan‘s Nashville bar is being investigated for allegedly overserving college student Riley Strain before he vanished.

Tennessee officials confirmed on Wednesday, March 13, that they are looking into Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink. Strain was asked to leave the downtown establishment when he was last seen on March 8.

“We are investigating whether Mr. Strain was served alcohol while he was visibly intoxicated,” Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission communications director Aaron Rummage told NBC News.

According to local NBC affiliate WSMV, Strain was visiting Nashville on a trip with his University of Missouri fraternity for a spring formal. He was asked to leave Bryan’s bar at 9:45 p.m. and told his friends he was walking back to his hotel.

Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, said in an interview on Top Story With Tom Llamas that he never made it back to the hotel. Surveillance footage showed Strain seemingly taking a wrong turn on the way to where he was staying.

University of Missouri officials released a statement on Monday, March 11, noting they’ve been “in touch with the family and authorities” in Nashville who are working to find Strain.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

TC Restaurant Group, which operates and owns Luke’s 32 Bridge, previously agreed to provide security camera footage and other information to help the authorities.

Bryan, 47, took to social media on Tuesday, March 12, to spread the word about Strain’s disappearance.

Luke’s 32 Bridge Robert Alexander/Getty Images

“TC Restaurant Group, operator, and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge is continuing to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information to aid in the search for Riley Strain,” read a post shared via his Instagram Story. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return.”

Bryan added his own message, which stated, “Y’ALL THIS IS SCARY. PRAYING FOR HIS SAFE RETURN. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION THAT COULD HELP. PLEASE REACH OUT TO THE NUMBER ABOVE.”

Anyone with information about Strain’s disappearance has been asked to call police at 615-862-8600.

