From rose ceremonies to new relationships! Luke Pell has a new woman in his life — on-air host Amanda Mertz.

The pair were set up by mutual friends “about a year ago,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They went on a blind date to a hockey game in Nashville and then started dating this summer.”

Pell, 33, who placed fourth on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season 12 in 2016, showed off his new love via Instagram on Wednesday, August 29.

“Date night on a Wednesday in Tampa, FL,” he captioned a sweet snapshot of the couple attending an event put on by Pandora and Ashley Furniture Home Store. “Who knew.”

Fans left supportive messages for the duo in the comments section. “Gorgeous couple!” one Pell devotee wrote. Added another, “Beautiful couple! So happy for you both! You look stunning.”

The country singer’s new romance comes two months after his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Holly Allen. The twosome reportedly split in May after challenges they faced living together in Nashville, Tennessee, according to E! News.

The army veteran was previously linked to Bachelor Nation’s Danielle Lombard in March 2017. “She’s a great girl,” he told Us at the time. “But we haven’t gotten to know each other yet. We haven’t even had a real, proper date or anything yet.”

Pell also briefly dated his Bachelor Winter Games costar Stassi Yaramchuck during filming in late 2017.

