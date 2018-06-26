From roses to thorns. The Bachelorette star Luke Pell has reportedly split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Holly Allen.

Luke, who vied for JoJo Fletcher’s affections on season 12 of the ABC dating series, rekindled his romance with Holly in March following his stint on Bachelor Winter Games. According to E! News, the pair broke up in late May due to challenges they faced after moving in together in Nashville, Tennessee.

The reality star made headlines in February during the Winter Games’ tell-all special when he had a candid, televised conversation with contestant Stassi Yaramchuk about his unresolved feelings for Holly. Although Luke and Stassi shared a whirlwind romance on the show, they split shortly after filming wrapped.

Since news broke of their split, Luke and Holly have unfollowed each other on social media. The Malibu Wine Safaris tour guide seemingly opened up about the breakup via an emotional post on her Instagram Story.

“Quick real moment. It’s not always cheesy smiles and pretty pictures. I’ve walked onto airplanes with tears streaming down my face twice this month (I never cry, especially not in public.) It seems that life throws curveballs in multiples,” she wrote on Tuesday, June 26. “But every blow is a reminder of all the blessings. Crappy days happen. If you’re having one too, let it out and keep on truckin.’”

Since his appearance on The Bachelorette, Luke has also been linked to Nick Viall’s contender Danielle Lombard. “She’s a great girl,” he told Us in March 2017. “But we haven’t gotten to know each other yet. We haven’t had a real, proper date or anything … Some people assume it’s easier to date after the show, because people know who you are and are comfortable with you already are. But I’m, like, no, it’s more complicated because people assume things and everything’s in public.”

