Luke Perry was open and honest about his colorectal cancer scare years before his death. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had been adamant about raising awareness for the disease after undergoing a colonoscopy in 2015 that revealed precancerous growths.

“There is nothing scary about it. Get in there, get a colonoscopy, and that way you can avoid something scary,” the late Riverdale actor told Us Weekly at the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2017, noting that he learned “an awful lot” throughout the process.

Perry went on to explain the importance of getting tested. “Once you have all the information it’s hard not to say anything about it,” he told Us at the time. “Colon cancer is the most detectable, but it is the second most lethal. How is that? It is easiest to find and yet is the second most lethal.”

He continued: “It’s just because of that stigma. People have embarrassments because of what it’s about. It’s a ridiculous reason to die.”

Perry previously stopped by Us Weekly in March 2017 and spoke about his dedication to raising awareness. “I hate cancer,” he told Us. “I cannot tell you. … Of all the things, all the technology that we have, the fact that we’re still battling this in 2017 is a bit of a mystery to me. But, I know it’s going to take awareness. That’s why I’m here.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, February 27, that Perry had suffered a stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles and was transported to a local hospital. Days later, news broke that the Ohio native died at age 52 on Monday, March 4, at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” his rep said in a statement to Us. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Both 90210 and Riverdale costars took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved actor. “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry,” Molly Ringwald, who played Perry’s onscreen wife on the hit CW show, tweeted.

Ian Ziering added on Instagram: “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

