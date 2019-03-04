Luke Perry died at age 52 on Monday, March 4, leaving behind three decades of film and TV work — including, of course, his starring role on Beverly Hills, 90210. The actor played brooding heir Dylan McKay on the 1990s hit, but the years-long role represented just a fraction of his onscreen career.

“You know, I feel like I got to do a lot of neat stuff, had a lot of good opportunities, and it’s what I always wanted to do,” Perry explained to Us Weekly in March 2017, reflecting on his time in the spotlight. Though his fame ebbed and flowed throughout the years, the former teen idol reached a whole new generation of fans when he joined the cast of Riverdale as Fred Andrews, father of series lead Archie (KJ Apa).

Watch the video above to see Perry’s work in 90210, Riverdale and many other films and TV series.

