A mix of emotions. Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, penned an emotional Instagram post on Monday, July 22, about the late actor’s role in the upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“It both breaks my heart and fills it with pride at the same time, to know that this film, this little point in history, is here,” the activist, 19, wrote alongside a photo of a billboard for the movie that showed Luke in character. “My dad has never been more excited in his life than he was to be part of this. He was like a kid faced with a banana split the size of his head, or a trip to Disneyland, or I don’t even know what.”

Sophie went on to explain that she imagines her father “felt the same way about this project” as she did when she first arrived in Malawi, Africa where she is currently on a mission trip, or how her brother Jack felt stepping into a wrestling ring for the first time. (Luke died at age 52 in March following a massive stroke.)

“I don’t know. And while I wish so greatly that my dad had a million more roles, and projects, and moments of childlike excitement, I am so proud and thankful that this got to be his last,” the teenager continued. “He was proud. He is proud. And I can’t wait for you all to see it. Grab your popcorn, extra butter, and a whole lot of napkins, I’m sure I won’t be the only one sobbing.”

Sophie concluded her message with a note of gratitude to those who were involved with the film. “Thank you to everyone who worked on this movie for making this dream possible,” she wrote.

Luke’s son, Jack, also honored his dad on Monday ahead of the premiere of the motion picture in Hollywood. “He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it,” the professional wrestler, 22, captioned a photo of himself sitting on the top of the billboard on Sunset Boulevard. “A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever. Thanks @dannydrone_ for capturing and making this for me.”

