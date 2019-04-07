Back on her way. The late Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, penned a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, April 7, revealing she has returned to Africa to continue her mission work a little over one month after her dad died following a massive stroke.

“First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back, to finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left,” the 18-year-old activist wrote alongside a selfie. “I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think.”

Sophie — who is currently helping to raise funds and develop preschools in the poverty-stricken country — added: “It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there’s a job to be done, and someone to make proud. Also excuse my ‘post 30 hours [of] travel’ face.’”

Days prior to her return, Sophie took to Instagram to ask for help on her mission, sharing that she hesitated when deciding if it was “appropriate” to promote her work during a time of grieving. “With the help of some friends, I realized that what I am doing is bigger than me and my pride,” she wrote adding a link to a GoFundMe page. “Absolutely anything helps!”

The day after Luke died on March 4 at age 52, Sophie, whose mom is Luke’s ex-wife, Rachel Sharp, shared a sweet photo of herself with her dad and revealed she “made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family.”

She continued: “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast … and in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

Sophie isn’t the only one attempting to get back to reality following the loss of her father. Her brother, Jack, returned to wrestling on Saturday, April 6, in a match that he won at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever be ready,” Jack (a.k.a. Jungle Boy), 21, captioned a video from the sporting event. “But I’m back.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is set to be honored at a private celebration of his life on Saturday, April 13, at Warner Bros. Studios in Hollywood, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The insider added that crew members and castmates from 90210 and Riverdale have been invited to attend the memorial.

