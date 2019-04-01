A time and place to come together. Luke Perry will be honored at a private celebration of his life on Saturday, April 14.

“Invitations to the private memorial service have been sent out,” an insider confirms to Us Weekly. “Cast and crew members from Beverly Hills, 90210 [and] Riverdale have been invited. The service will be at the Warner Bros. Studios [in Hollywood].”

Perry can be seen smiling with his two dogs in a picture on the invitation, which TMZ obtained. “Please join the Perry family as we remember and celebrate the extraordinary life of Luke Perry,” the message reads, noting that additional details will be given out upon RSVP’s, which are requested by Saturday, April 6.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died at age 52 on March 4 following a massive stroke, which he suffered at his Los Angeles-area home days prior.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” his rep told Us in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Tributes from former costars, fans, family members and more have continued to flood social media since Perry’s untimely death. Brian Austin Green has also since revealed that the cast of 90210 met up with “mixed emotions” at Gabrielle Carteris’ house after they received the news.

“People I haven’t seen in, like, 18 years, at least. And you see them there, and it’s … you were happy to see everybody, and you felt like, ‘God, it’s been too long,’ and it was great, but what a horrible reason to have to see everybody again,” Green, who starred alongside Perry in the teen drama, explained on an episode of his podcast.

“I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back but on some level, hoping that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere,” Green added. “And I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling.”

