Leaning on each other in their time of grief. Brian Austin Green revealed during a new episode of his podcast that the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 came together following the death of costar Luke Perry, who died earlier this month at age 52 after a massive stroke.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 45, explained that the group gathered with “mixed emotions” at Gabrielle Carteris’ home to mourn together.

“People I haven’t seen in, like, 18 years, at least,” Green said of the get-together during his “Remembering Luke with Brian Austin Green” episode. “And you see them there, and it’s … you were happy to see everybody, and you felt like, ‘God, it’s been too long,’ and it was great, but what a horrible reason to have to see everybody again.”

The California native went on to note that the reunion had its moments of “fun, funny, laugh times” in addition to unexplainable moments in which no one knew what to say.

During the episode, Perry also revealed the heartbreaking gesture he made after hearing the news.

“I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back but on some level, hoping that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere,” Green explained. “And I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling.”

Green (David Silver), Perry (Dylan McKay) and Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) starred alongside each other on 90210 for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) and Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh) were among the other celebrities who starred in the teen drama.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 4 that Perry had died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, less than a week after he suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home. Tributes from the 90210 cast flooded social media shortly after.

“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” Ziering, 54, wrote alongside a sweet photo with Perry on Instagram at the time. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

Priestley added an emotional tribute via Instagram days later. “It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared…” he wrote. “Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today … If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

