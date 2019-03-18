Dealing with the loss in his own way. Brian Austin Green spoke out for the first time about the devastating death of his friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry days after he died at age 52 following a massive stroke.

“Luke was a special guy. I’m still mourning over it, so there’s a part of me that’s kind of shocked that I’m speaking about Luke this way,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 45, said during a recent episode of his podcast. “We all knew that at some point we’d have to deal with losing cast members and friends, but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way.”

Green continued: “Luke was one of those people nobody had a bad story about. He was just a great guy. And he was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter when you saw him, no matter what he was going through. He was a rock.”

The California native — who starred as David Silver alongside Perry’s Dylan McKay on 90210 for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000 — went on to reveal a heartbreaking thing he did after hearing news of Perry’s death.

“I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back but on some level, hoping that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere,” Green explained. “And I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling.”

Us Weekly confirmed on March 4 that Perry died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, five days after he suffered a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Prior to speaking out on his podcast, Green defended himself after a social media commenter called him out for not posting an Instagram tribute to Perry.

“Thank you for your words. Thank you to everyone for sticking up for me but it’s not necessary,” Green responded in the comments section on March 14. “Carrie, the passing of Luke is terrible. As was said by many, everyone grieves in different ways. If it’s too soon for you to attend what is meant to be a fun night for the fans then you don’t have to. Everyone should respect everyone’s process.”

