Dorothy Wang is speaking out following the news of fellow E! star Lyric McHenry’s death.

“In disbelief … I can’t believe it,” she tweeted on Tuesday, August 14. “Rest In Peace Lyric McHenry. You were an angel amongst us.”

Rest In Peace Lyric McHenry. You were an angel amongst us. — dorothy wang (@dorothywang) August 14, 2018

Wang, 30, starred alongside EJ Johnson, who was close friends with McHenry, on E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills for four seasons. The network later launched a spinoff starring 26-year-old EJ, the son of basketball legend Magic Johnson, titled EJNYC. McHenry and her sister Maya made appearances on the second series.

Wang also called out reports about McHenry’s death that did not include all of her accomplishments, tweeting, in part, “Lyric was a Stanford graduate, scholar, activist, an intelligent, caring, friend, sister, daughter, and member of society!!!”

Part 2 just may A post shared by Lyric McHenry (@lyric_leigh) on Apr 2, 2016 at 9:44pm PDT

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that McHenry, 26, was found dead wearing a pajama top and no pants on the sidewalk in New York City early that morning.

“McHenry was rushed to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she died,” authorities told Us. “Police are investigating, the matter is ongoing.”

The night before McHenry was found dead, the Stanford graduate celebrated her birthday in Manhattan. She posted pictures and videos from the party on her Instagram Story. While Johnson has to publicly comment his friend’s death, he did wish her happy birthday on Instagram earlier this month.

“Happy birthday to my best friend who has strutted with my in princess gowns since day 1 @lyric_leighwords cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life,” he gushed on August 6. “Your constant love, respect and companionship gives me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that even as baby divas we recognized the greatness in each other. I love you #leoseason #teamthis.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!