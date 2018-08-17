If Lyric McHenry was pregnant at the time of her death, her family knew nothing about it.

“Lyric did not share that with the family, so we’ll all have to wait for the autopsy report,” the family’s spokeswoman, Edna Sims Porter, told Us Weekly in a statement.

Porter explained to Us that a friend of the EJNYC star told police officials after her death that she was 20 weeks pregnant: “I’ve seen the police report and I talked to the police about that and they said to me, ‘That was from someone that we interviewed.’ That’s one of the things we’re going to find out the details about.”

“We’re all baffled because you don’t even see a baby bump,” the spokeswoman added. “Twenty weeks, that’s five months, right? It seems like she would be showing.”

McHenry was found dead at age 26 in New York City, Us confirmed on Tuesday, August 14. The New York Daily News reported that the reality star was “found sprawled out on the sidewalk above the Major Deegan Expressway at Undercliff Ave. and Boscobel Place in Highbridge at about 5 a.m.”

According to Porter, an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, August 15, but the results have not been released yet. After the New York Daily News reported that the producer’s body was found with a small bag of cocaine, the family’s spokeswoman noted that McHenry’s relatives were not aware of any drug use, calling that “hugely out of character” for her.

An eyewitness who saw McHenry the night of her death told Us about her behavior that evening. “Lyric was at the Dream Downtown with around six friends she arrived with, and was at a table by a group of guys who were flirting with her,” the eyewitness explained. “Nothing seemed out of the ordinary. They were all having a great time. Lyric knows the manager at the Dream because she comes in, every few weeks, not too often, but often enough to know people there.”

“Lyric always had a smile on her face. She came in with different groups of people every time,” the eyewitness added. “She always looked like she was having an amazing time.”

When reached for comment, McHenry’s rep told Us of the eyewitness’ account, “I don’t know if this is true. Therefore, I have no comment.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!