Lyric McHenry: 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘EJNYC’ Star 

Remembering Lyric McHenry. The reality TV personalty was found dead on Tuesday, August 14, at 26 years old.

Us Weekly confirmed McHenry was found wearing a pajama top and no pants on the sidewalk in New York City early on Tuesday. Police told Us that she was then rushed to the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she died.

“Police are investigating, the matter is ongoing,” authorities added.

Here’s five things to know about the late star and activist:

EJ Johnson’s Best Friend

McHenry was very close with Magic Johnson’s son, EJ Johnson. She made appearances on his Rich Kids of Beverly Hills spinoff, EJNYC, which aired on E! for one season in 2016. EJ gushed about McHenry on Instagram days before her death: “@lyric_leigh words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life. Your constant love, respect and companionship gives me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that even as baby divas we recognized the greatness in each other. I love you ❤.”

Interned for Obama

McHenry worked as a fundraising intern for Obama for America from June 2008 to August 2011 in Los Angeles. According to her LinkedIn profile, the late star “placed around 5,000 ‘cold calls’ to attract donors to general and VIP events” on behalf of former President Barack Obama. She also “took park in ancillary aspects of general events, such as pitching ideas for arts and venues, assisted in check-in for high-stress general events [and] updated the donor database on a daily basis.”

Stanford Graduate

McHenry graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Ivy League university in 2014, per LinkedIn. She majored in Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity.

Behind-the-Scenes Work

The former E! star also served as a producer on EJNYC. According to her LinkedIn profile, McHenry worked in video production for Refinery29, as an associate producer and host for Complex Networks in 2017. Most recently, she listed her job on the social media network as a freelance video professional, producer, writer and host.

Birthday Celebration

McHenry turned 26 on August 6, eight days before she was found dead. She celebrated her birthday in Manhattan with her sister Maya and friends the night before her death, documenting the evening on her Instagram Story.

