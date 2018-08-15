Lyric McHenry’s family is mourning the loss of the beloved reality TV star and producer.

“The McHenry Family deeply appreciates the many communications of support from Lyric McHenry’s many friends upon learning of her untimely death at approximately 6:00 AM the morning of August 14th, 2018. Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Lyric’s death has yet to be determined,” the family began in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 15.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, August 14, that McHenry had died. According to The New York Daily News, the 26-year-old was found on the sidewalk in New York City and rushed to a Bronx hospital where she died. The family detailed McHenry’s many accomplishments in their statement.

“In contrast, what is factual and known is that Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice,” the statement read. “She was a Christian who grew up in Los Angeles and attended the Center for Early Education and graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles. Lyric graduated from Stanford University in 2014 where she studied in Paris, France for a year and spoke fluent French.”

The family also referenced her behind-the-scenes work on The Real Hollywood Husbands and at Refinery29 and Complex Networks. The late producer also “worked on numerous social justice issues” and volunteered for the Obama Campaign from 2007 to 2008 and again in 2012.

“Lyric produced and raised funds via crowd funding for her first film which won several film festival awards, and was a Producer and member of the cast of E! show EJNYC,” the statement explained, referring to EJ Johnson’s short-lived Rich Kids of Beverly Hills spinoff. “Currently, Lyric was working on packaging and development of several well regarded film and TV projects. She was also interviewing for several West Coast Media jobs having returned to L.A. in February from working in NYC for several years and preparing her applications for a business school MBA Program.”

The statement concluded: “Lyric’s warmth, compassion and energy will be missed by many and the family would appreciate that all speculation surrounding the circumstances of death cease until the real facts are determined during the current investigation by the NYPD and the City of New York. … The Funeral Service will be held in her hometown Los Angeles at a date to be determined.”

McHenry is survived by her father, producer and Director Doug McHenry, her mother Jennifer, a stylist, and her sister, Maya McHenry.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!