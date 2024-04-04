Macaulay Culkin committed to the bit during a recent vacation with fiancée Brenda Song.

“So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday. On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt,” Culkin, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 3, alongside several snaps from the trip in which he wore a white polo shirt emblazoned with the words “Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.”

Culkin added that he spent his trip “masquerading” as a member of the staff, taking on roles including “poolside waiter” and “cabana boy” since the shirt “really made me feel like I belonged.”

Song, who turned 36 last month, appeared in several of the photos, smiling on a lounge chair in a red bikini as Culkin presented her with a cocktail and looking confused as Culkin happily carried their luggage down a hallway.

The actress shared her own memories from the getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Had the most incredible [time] celebrating my birthday in paradise. Thank you @nobuloscabos for the most incredible, relaxing stay. I’m still full,” Song wrote via Instagram on Wednesday alongside several pictures from the trip.

Us Weekly confirmed Culkin and Song’s engagement in January 2022 after four years of dating.

“They are and always have been very in love with each other,” a source told Us at the time.

The pair share son Dakota, 2, and a second son born in December 2022, whose name has not been publicly released. Song shared a rare insight into life as a mom while speaking to E! In March.

“One thing that I’ve always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life,” she said.

While the former Disney Channel star values her “me” time, she admitted that she and Culkin “really don’t get out of the house” as they focus on raising their two boys.

“We eat. We eat and we hang out. We spend a lot of time together, when we have time off we like to go out and eat,” she said.

Song took a moment to gush about her fiancé after he got his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in December 2023.

“So sooo proud of you @culkamania !! The most incredible day honoring the most incredible person. So well deserved and so long overdue,” she captioned Instagram photos from the ceremony. “Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support and celebrate. My heart is so full.”

Culkin, meanwhile, gave Song a heartwarming shout-out during his speech at the event.

“You are absolutely everything. You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose. You’ve given me family,” he said.

While tearing up, Culkin added, “After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”