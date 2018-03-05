Macaulay Culkin unleashed an eight-hour Twitter rant on Oscars Sunday, March 4, pegged to the 2018 Academy Awards and targeted several male actors who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

“I will be live tweeting the Oscars tonight, but I won’t be watching them. WHA!? That’s crazy,” he wrote before taking aim at Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Casey Affleck and James Franco. (None of the men were in the audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.)

“EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security,” he wrote. “Casey Affleck couldn’t make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s.”

Referencing Franco’s movie The Disaster Artist, he quipped: “James Franco is a disaster. Artists?” The Home Alone alum, 37, added that the drama “was the worst harry potter movie this year.”

Throughout the evening, Culkin — who was dressed in a tuxedo — shared photos of himself doing anything but tuning in to the ABC broadcast. In the photos, he is playing with a toy truck, painting his toenails, strumming a guitar and stirring a pot of ramen.

None of the men mentioned in Culkin’s tweetstorm have responded to the digs, but all have previously responded to the allegations of sexual misconduct.

As previously reported, 42-year-old Affleck was accused of sexual harassment in 2008 and 2009 by two women working on the indie film I’m Still Here. According to Time, one of the women alleged he crawled into bed with her while she was sleeping. The women filed lawsuits against him, and both suits —one for $2 million and one for $2.25 million — were settled out of court for undisclosed amounts in 2010. That same year, Affleck denied the allegations, calling them “extortion.”

The actor, who won an Oscar for Manchester by the Sea last year, withdrew from presenting the award for best actress at the 2018 Oscars. Sources told Deadline: “He was in a no-win situation, with all the attention surrounding the #MeToo movement.”

Meanwhile, five women claimed in a Los Angeles Times report in January that Franco, 39, behaved inappropriately with them. His attorney disputed all of the allegations.

In October 2017, Star Trek: Discovery’s Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that two-time Oscar winner Spacey, 58, made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when was 14. Spacey was then accused of sexual misconduct by eight current and former House of Cards employees. Spacey has denied all accusations.

More than 70 women have accused former studio head Weinstein, 65, of sexual harassment or assault. He he has denied all allegations of rape.

