Macaulay Culkin didn’t spare any details when reminiscing about the first time he had sex.

“I was about 15,” the 37-year-old revealed during his Tuesday, March 20, appearance on the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast. Culkin added that he would be fine with his future children losing their virginity at that age too. “I think that would be the youngest I’d be OK with,” he told Faris, 41, before joking, “I want them to wait till they’re married.”

The former child star added that he was nervous about his skills in the bedroom. “It wasn’t gross or weird. We planned it,” he explained. “It was warm and sticky and I felt like, ‘Geez, this is weird. Am I doing it right?’”

To help set the mood, Culkin and his partner listened to The Beatles’ White Album. As they began to get intimate, Culkin recalled thinking, “‘Am I doing this right? This is warm and sticky. There are so many weird smells!”

Culkin didn’t reveal the identity of his “first,” but he would go on to marry actress Rachel Miner in 1998 when he was 17. (The couple split two years later.) He then dated Mila Kunis from 2002 to 2012. Though he didn’t discuss Miner or Kunis, he did allude to his current love Brenda Song.

“She’s Asian, so I can make Asian jokes now too,” he quipped about his “special lady friend.”

Culkin and Song, 29, met while filming the upcoming movie Changeland directed by Seth Green. They were first spotted holding hands in September 2017.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say looks matter. But also, I’m with a lady right now and she is so good to me that they feel like blows,” Culkin mused. “She just does nice things, and I feel like at first I didn’t know how to be treated well in that kind of way. It was a strange, almost foreign concept. So that kind of thing, I realized is important to me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!