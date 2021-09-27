Setting the record straight. After footage surfaced of Machine Gun Kelly seemingly throwing a punch at a fan during a concert, the musician took to social media to clarify reports that the other attendees booed him as a result.

“I don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones,” Kelly, 31, whose real name is Colson Baker, tweeted on Sunday, September 26.

The performer’s post comes after a clip of Kelly allegedly getting into an altercation with a fan went viral. During the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, September 25, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer was on the stage when an attendee pushed to the front and appeared to shove Kelly. The Texas native was then seen seemingly throwing a punch in the direction of the crowd.

Reports of the dispute later claimed that other fans proceeded to boo Kelly while he finished his set, which he addressed.

Earlier this month, Kelly made headlines after he ended up in a shocking argument with Conor McGregor while on the 2021 MTV VMA’s red carpet. In photos from the event, the fighter, 33, was spotted throwing a drink in the Nerve star’s direction as he walked by with his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

After rumors swirled that the boxer wasn’t happy that Kelly declined to take a photo with him, McGregor’s rep told Us Weekly that those claims were “totally false.”

“[There was] no photo request,” the UFC champion’s rep said in a statement following the September 12 awards show. “Machine Gun attended Conor’s last fight. Conor appreciates all his fans.”

The Ireland native, for his part, said that “absolutely nothing” occurred between him and Kelly.

“I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy,” McGregor told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

When Kelly was asked about the fight on the MTV red carpet, the songwriter ignored the question and slapped a Variety reporter’s microphone away in response. Fox, 35, who was present for the interview with him, explained that they were “not allowed to [talk about it].”