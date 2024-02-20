Madelaine Petsch was friends with now-boyfriend Anthony Li for nine years before letting him out of the “friend zone.”

The Riverdale actress, 29, and Halsey‘s longtime music manager, usually share sparing details of their relationship, until now. On February 20, 2024, Petsch posted multiple Instagram photos of the couple hugging, holding hands and a screenshot of a text that explains how long the two have known one another.

“How do i [sic] say i’m celebrating 10 years of knowing you today without confusing the internet,” Petsch’s text reads, with his response being: “Say ‘finally let this one bust out the friendzone and i’ve never been happier !!!! !!!!!!!!!”

ICYMI, Li has been Halsey’s manager since the beginning of her career, alongside Jason Aron. The managers, who are both originally from Long Island, were included in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2017. Halsey previously reflected on the immense amount of “support” she received from Li and Aron.

“All I know is I met two guys that within 48 hours of knowing me decided that they had enough faith in me to put all of their time, energy, and finances on the line to support something that they thought was going to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others,” Halsey said of the duo during an interview with Forbes from 2017. “They had more faith in me than I had in myself.”

Now that Li’s career is well established in the music industry, it looks like he’s also focusing on his personal life.

Keep scrolling to see how Petsch and Li’s relationship has developed over the years.

2014

It’s unclear how the pair met, however, Petsch revealed that she had known Li for “10 years” from a post in February 2024.

August 2022

The Riverdale actress confirmed that she began dating the music manager on August 6.

October 2022

Petsch was spotted walking with Li to the Valentino fashion show while on a trip to Paris.

November 2022

She posted a throwback photo of the pair together from their Paris trip via Instagram. In the snap, Li’s arm is wrapped around Petsch, who is holding onto to his wrist.

January 2023

Petsch and her Riverdale costar Camila Mendes posted a TikTok video featuring both of their “boyfriends.”

The video showed the girls drinking water while Li and Mendes’ boyfriend, Rudy Mancuso, talked passionately about Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman. The video text displayed, “The moment you realize your boyfriends are becoming best friends,” with the caption reading, “They spent 20 minutes talking about Batman.”

August 2023

The CW alum celebrated one year of dating Li with a sweet tribute on her Instagram Story on August 6.

“It’s been a cute 9 years of knowing you,” she wrote, “but even cuter 1 year of dating you.”

February 2024

On February 20, Petsch shared multiple photos of herself and Li via Instagram — posting snaps of the couple hugging, holding hands and a video of them dancing. In one slide, a screenshot of a text that explained that pair have known one another for 10 years.

“How do i say i’m celebrating 10 years of knowing you today without confusing the internet,” Petsch’s text reads, with his response being: “say ‘finally let this one bust out the friendzone and i’ve never been happier !!!! !!!!!!!!!”