Nothing can keep the Riverdale cast apart! Madelaine Petsch shared how the bunch have continued to keep in touch amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“[Our] group chat is always lit up,” the F the Prom star, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 23, while promoting her AbbVie partnership. “It’s never not lit.”

Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, revealed that her costar Cole Sprouse provides the most humor within the conversation, adding: “Cole is the funniest in general. Always, always bringing the laughs.”

Petsch stars on Riverdale alongside Sprouse, 27, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan. The CW teen drama wrapped up season 4 in early May, but production on the series’ fifth season was suspended in March due to coronavirus concerns. Additionally, a team member working on Riverdale received a medical evaluation in March after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Though Deadline reported in June that Riverdale could begin shooting again rather soon as restrictions ease in Canada, Petsch is still uncertain when the gang will reunite and return to work in the Great White North.

“I think it’s still up in the air,” she explained to Us. “I think until this whole pandemic settles a little bit, we can’t. It’s not really a topic that I think things change on the daily right now. As you know, I mean, everything is still up in the air. So I feel, like, we’re just hold[ing] on for dear life.”

Riverdale will look slightly different in season 5 as the show’s narrative will feature a significant time jump. Jughead’s (Sprouse) dad, F. P. Jones, will also no longer appear on the show as actor Skeet Ulrich has stepped away from the part.

Ulrich, 50, announced his departure from Riverdale in May. In the wake of the shake-up, Petsch admitted that she hasn’t “even really thought about it” too much since they’ve all been home amid quarantine. “I’m sure we’ll feel it when we’re up there, but I think a lot of things are still shifting around. So I’m curious to see what happens,” she told Us.

Petsch is currently partnering with AbbVie (formerly Allergan) to help empower women to have open discussions about reproductive health. The YouTuber explained to Us why she finds it important to engage in such conversations.

“I was raised in a household where … everything was on the table, every topic of conversations were on the table. I’m very, very lucky and blessed to have that. But within my friend groups, it’s not the same for them,” she said. “So that’s why I think it’s important to have these conversations, especially on social media to a large platform of followers, because reproductive health is very important and it’s just like every other part of health. It’s just like talking about allergies. It should be the exact same thing.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi