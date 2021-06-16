Staying honest! While discussing her past connections to Alex Rodriguez and Jay Cutler, Madison LeCroy made it clear that she has a type and it has nothing to do with being rich.

“I mean, I have my own money. I don’t need to date somebody that has you know … I’m not a gold digger, don’t y’all know that? I dated Austen [Kroll],” LeCroy, 30, joked during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The salon owner was previously linked to Kroll, 33, while they both starred on Bravo’s Southern Charm, but the duo confirmed their breakup in December 2020.

“We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” LeCroy revealed to Us at the time. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

The reality star explained that the pandemic played a role in her romance with Kroll not working out.

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” she added. “We weren’t even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

Since then, LeCroy was linked to Jay Cutler, with Us exclusively revealing in January that she had a “new, flirty” relationship with the former athlete, 38, after Kroll grew close to Kristin Cavallari. The following month, LeCroy was accused of flying “to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player” by costar Craig Conover during the Southern Charm reunion, which led fans to speculate that she was seeing Rodriguez, 45, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time.

The South Carolina native said that she had “spoken” on the phone with the former Yankees player. A source close to Rodriguez told Us that he had “never met” LeCroy.

LeCroy, for her part, has moved on with a new mystery man this month. While the TV personality confirmed that her new boyfriend has met her son, Hudson, 8, he has not met Kroll yet.

“He has not. My son’s father knows a lot about him through my son and my son saying that I seem happy and he’s really nice to mom, and all these things,” she opened up to Us on Tuesday, June 15.

LeCroy and ex-husband Josh Hughes split in 2015 after five years of marriage. They share son Hudson.

Even though Kroll wasn’t introduced to LeCroy’s new man, the exes have seemingly remained friendly following their split.

In an Instagram Story video posted by her pal Colby Billhardt in May, LeCroy and Kroll were seen engaged in a conversation from the passenger’s seat. The twosome were on their way to a mutual friend’s wedding at the time.

With reporting by Diana Cooper