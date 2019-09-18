



Celebs were out and about this week, from Madonna stunning a silk Johnny Was kimono during final rehearsals before her Brooklyn show, to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprising kids at Detroit Prep Charter School, to Rachel Hunter leading a guided meditation in Baltimore. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Madonna wore a silk Johnny Was kimono while in final rehearsals as she prepared to open her Madame X residency at BAM in Brooklyn.

— Scott Eastwood and Alison Eastwood came to support Stacy Poitras a.k.a. The Chainsaw Artist, at his debut art show 7 Deadly Sins Sculptures sponsored by ONEHOPE wine, VING vodka and ERTH Hemp at the The Industry Loft in Hollywood.

— Wolfgang Puck celebrated the reopening of Rosewood Washington, D.C. and the grand opening of CUT by Wolfgang Puck, the refined steak restaurant by the master chef nestled in the heart of Georgetown.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Kat Von D attended a special screening of 3 From Hell at The Vista Theatre in L.A.

— Nine Zero One owner Riawna Capri dyed Megan Rapione’s hair orchid pink using Joico Color Intensity products including the Color Intensity Eraser, JOICO Color Intensity Orchid, JOICO Color Intensity Pink and JOICO Color Intensity Soft Pink.

— Drake took the stage of XS Nightclub as part of his exclusive partnership with Wynn Las Vegas where James Harden, Jamie Foxx, Kygo, PartyNextDoor, Russell Westbrook and more were in attendance enjoying the evening performance.

— Ashley Wahler stocked up Lyda Beauty colored cat eye stamps at The Simply & Fashion Island StyleWeek OC event.

— Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard surprised kids at Detroit Prep Charter School with a monetary donation to build a playground, as well as two Pacifica Hybrids filled with Hello Bello products for the students and teachers.

— Molly Sims moderated a panel at WORKSHOP: A Day for Female Founders at The Riveter in L.A.

— Luke Hemsworth attended The Nautica Malibu Triathlon presented by Bank of America to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Celebrity Charity

— Eiza Gonzales attended Asprey London’s Afternoon Tea and Soirée with Champagne Bollinger at the Beverly Hills Hotel in support of This is About Humanity.

— Tyler the Creator and Jaden Smith hosted a private event at hotspot Up&Down after their performance at MSG in NYC.

— Celebrity loved brand Reformation launched their fall Ref Jeans collection, all made from deadstock and eco-friendly fabrics, with supermodel Lara Stone as the face of the campaign.

— Lindsay Luv deejayed at The Blond in NYC to celebrate the Cami Morrone x Naked Cashmere collection.

— Martins Licis, the 2019 World’s Strongest Man, took home an impressive win at a recent appearance on the Jerry O’ Show.

— Rachel Hunter joined lassi and yogurt brand DAHlicious Organic at the Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore where she led guided meditation to attendees.

— Breakout artist King Princess was featured in Playboy’s Fall 2019 Pleasure Issue, which hit newsstands on Tuesday, September 17.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Isla Fisher rocked a Friends logo pullover from David Lerner NYC while out and about in L.A.

— British actress Grace Hanson hosted a special screening of Cracks, a short film that she wrote, directed and starred in, at Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood.

— Variety announced Jennifer Aniston, Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden as honorees for their upcoming Power of Women: Los Angeles luncheon presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons on Friday, October 11, 2019.

— Patrick Starrr, Kandee Johnson and Jeannie Mai will host the 2nd annual American Influencer Awards at the Dolby Theatre here in L.A. to honor the greatest contributors to the beauty community on social media.

