Madonna’s son David Banda has attempted to clarify things after saying he was left to “scavenge” for food after moving out of the family’s New York City home.

Banda, 18, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, with a follow-up message about his current situation.

“To all of those concerned. My mother is very supportive of me,” he wrote. “She has always been supportive of me. I am very happy in my life and I am not living on the streets, starving!”

Banda concluded, “Please stop worrying everything is good.”

Related: A Comprehensive Guide to Madonna’s Family: Meet Her 6 Children Like a mama! While Madonna is best known for being the Queen of Pop, she considers motherhood to be one of her greatest achievements. “It’s possible to be an entertainer and a good mother!” the “Hung Up” songstress captioned a throwback photo of her kids in January 2016. “Too bad we don’t live in a […]

During an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 20, Banda stoked concern when he gave a dramatic update to his followers.

“It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging,” Banda said. “It’s fun to be young.”

He continued, “I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend.”

According to Page Six, Banda recently moved out of Madonna’s multi-million dollar mansion on New York City’s Upper East Side to move in with his girlfriend Maria Atuesta in the Bronx.

In a Mother’s Day post shared by Madonna, 65, in May, the music icon wrote, “Tonight all of my children sleep Under one roof which is Rare and comforting. They grow up too fast and spin out in different directions And yes I have a hard time letting go.”

Madonna is also the mother to daughter Lourdes, 27, son Rocco, 23, daughter Mercy, 18 and twins Stella and Estere, 11. (The pop legend adopted Banda, Mercy, Stella and Estere from Malawi, the African nation where she has set up a charitable organization.)

Related: Madonna Through the Years: Pop Stardom, Motherhood and More Since releasing her debut album in 1983, Madonna has rarely been out of the public eye — and she’s never stopped delivering floor-filling pop hits. Born in Bay City, Michigan, in 1958, Madonna — whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone — started dancing as a kid after convincing her dad to let her study […]

During Madonna’s recent “Celebration” tour, some of her children would join her on stage for certain intervals, including Banda who played guitar and sang with his mother on “Mother and Father.”

“I became very close to my children on this tour,” Madonna wrote in her Mother’s Day post. “We clung to each other. In the long hours we worked and struggled. They helped me manifest my dreams. In the chaos and the storms, the monotony and repetition, The sleepless nights and the endless Packing and unpacking. All the sacrifices. We made together. So many hours of Blood Sweat and Tears.”

Madonna also mentioned that Banda graduated high school while on the road.

The “Celebration” world tour wrapped up in May. According to his Instagram, Banda is now teaching guitar lessons for money.