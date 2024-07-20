Madonna’s son David Banda recently joked that he has to “scavenge” for food after moving out of his mother’s New York City apartment.

“It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging,” Banda, 18, quipped via Instagram Live on Saturday, July 20. “It’s fun to be young.”

Per Page Six, Banda moved out of the 65-year-old Queen of Pop’s home on the Upper East Side and over to the Bronx with his girlfriend Maria Atuesta, where he teaches guitar lessons for extra money. “I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend,” he said.

Us Weekly has reached out to Madonna’s reps for comment.

Earlier this year, Madonna reflected on motherhood in an emotional Mother’s Day Instagram post on May 12, sharing a photo of David and his sister Mercy James, 17, dressed in caps and gowns, having both graduated high school in May.

“Tonight all of my children sleep Under one roof which is Rare and comforting. They grow up too fast and spin out in different directions. And yes I have a hard time letting go,” she wrote. “No Easy way into the motherhood game. No manual or University,” she continued. “Just trial and error and learn and succeed and then fail again. Finally the realization that they were raising me and not the other way around.”

Madonna has six children; she shares daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, with ex Carlos Leon, and 23-year-old son Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She also has four adopted children: David, Mercy, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Esteres.

Last year, Madonna’s children rallied around her after she spent several days in the ICU fighting a serious bacterial infection. In November 2023, a source exclusively told Us that her children didn’t want the musician to overextend herself so shortly after her hospitalization.

“Madonna’s kids didn’t want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour,” the source said at the time. “They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be.”

Shortly after she was released from the hospital last year, Madonna broke her silence on her health scare, saying, “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.” At the time, the Grammy winner was forced to cancel several tour dates.

She continued, “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Madonna reflected on her “miraculous recovery” via Instagram in July. “A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler,” she wrote on July 5. “I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you, God. Life is beautiful!”