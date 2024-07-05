Madonna is feeling thankful one year after being hospitalized for a “life-threatening illness.”

The singer, 65, celebrated the 4th of July in style and partied in a red strapless dress, which was quite a bit different than the year prior.

“A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 5. “I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you, God. Life is beautiful!”

In the glammed up photos, Madonna seemingly teased a new love interest, as well. The “Material Girl” singer could be seen walking arm-in-arm with the mystery man, watching fireworks and cuddling on a couch in three different pictures with the same guy on her grid. In addition, Madonna was joined by several friends at the event.

Madonna was hospitalized on June 24, 2023, after developing a “serious bacterial infection,” her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, said in a statement at the time. She spent several days in the ICU and canceled “all commitments,” which included her Madonna: The Celebration Tour that was supposed to kick off the following month. (The Celebration Tour officially began in London on October 14, 2023, and wrapped up on May 4.)

Related: Look Back at Madonna’s Most Iconic Outfits of All Time A material girl! Madonna isn’t just a musical icon — she also constantly manages to blow Us away with her over-the-top style, youthful energy and boundary-breaking fashion looks. Since she first burst onto the scene with her eponymous solo album in 1982, the multi-hyphenate singer, actress, director, humanitarian and beauty mogul has become a […]

At the time, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Madonna was leaning on her inner circle, including her six kids: Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11.

“She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received,” the insider said. “It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.”

While fans wondered what would be going on with her tour, the insider noted that Madonna would be taking things slow and steady with her recovery.

Related: 6 Things in Madonna’s Celebration Tour Someone Will Find Too Sexy Madonna’s Celebration Tour, which wrapped May 4, is making news once again after a concertgoer filed a lawsuit alleging the show forced him to view what he called sexually explicit content. Concertgoer Justen Lipeles alleged in court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly that the audience was subjected to “pornography without warning,” including “topless women on […]

“Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else,” the insider explained.

Madonna released her own statement on July 10, 2023, thanking fans for their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement.”

“I have felt your love,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”