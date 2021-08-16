Mae Whitman came out as pansexual while praising her latest project, The Owl House, for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House,” the 33-year-old actress, who voices Amity in the animated series, wrote via Twitter on Monday, August 16. “Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up.”

The Parenthood alum added: “Queer representation is so so so important :,) keep it up world! #TOH.”

The Good Girls star then expanded on what being pansexual means in regard to her sexuality, explaining, “I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,).”

After making her public statement, Whitman shared an article from GLAAD highlighting what bisexuality is and how people can be more accepting of Bi+ individuals.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress received an outpouring of love from her social media followers. “I’m so proud of you Mae, congrats on finding yourself. You’re amazing and valid,” one user replied.

Another Twitter fan quoted Schitt’s Creek’s David Rose (played by Dan Levy), writing, “I Like the wine, not the label!” The user added: “Thanks for letting us know and I wish you health, happiness and love!”

