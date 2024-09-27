Maisy Stella and Bella Ramsey have seemingly hard-launched their relationship with a sweet Instagram post.

Stella, 20, posted a touching tribute to Ramsey for their 21st birthday, uploading snaps of the pair together via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 24.

“Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable,” Stella gushed over Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary and gender fluid, in the caption.

In one of the photos, Stella and Ramsey embraced one another, as the Game of Thrones star beamed. Stella could be seen giving Ramsey a kiss on the cheek in the picture

The other image, which featured the birthday wishes, showed Ramsey deep in concentration while looking at her phone. Stella used a heart emoji as she shared the photo.

Rumors of a romance between the actresses have been swirling for weeks after fans noticed comments on their respective social media accounts that appeared to be flirtatious.

Ramsey has been commenting on Stella’s Instagram as far back as January. They wrote, “Oh yeaaah” and added a wounded heart emoji on Stella’s post about My Old Ass’s Sundance Film Festival premiere.

When Stella later appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 18, Ramsey threw their support behind the actress, commenting, “Oh, how you shiiiiiine.”

Meanwhile, Stella showed Ramsey just as much love via Instagram comments, writing “sweet” on a post Ramsey shared to advocate for transgender rights as well as commenting “Oooooooooh my” when the GoT alum uploaded a trailer for season 2 of her show, The Last of Us.

Stella stars as a queer teen in the new coming-of-age film, My Old Ass, which also features Aubrey Plaza.

Speaking to The Advocate in an interview published via YouTube on Thursday, September 19, Stella shared details about her own sexuality journey.

“Labels are tricky,” she told the outlet. “I was never pressured to put a label on myself and I was always what I am. I was always open, and I was always queer.”

For their part, Ramsey has also spoken openly about their own sexuality as well as using “they/them” pronouns in an interview with British Vogue in 2023.

“I had a lot of anxiety around pronouns. When The Last of Us first came out, I was like, ‘Everyone just call me “she” because I look like a “she” to you, so it’s fine.’” they said. “But now I’m able to vocalize it more, being called ‘they’ is the most truthful thing for me. That’s who I am the most.”

They added: “You never fully know who you are, it’s ever-evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I’m not 100 percent straight. I’m a little bit wavy, you know? That’s what I like to say.”