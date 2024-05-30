Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn’s ex-boyfriend has been charged after stabbing her more than 20 times.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a Wednesday, May 29, press release that actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with the person present and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” Gascón said in a statement. “Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

Shehorn, 35, suffered multiple stab wounds at her home in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles on the morning of Thursday, May 23.

Pasqual allegedly fled the scene and was detained in Sierra Blanca, Texas following the attack, Gascón’s office stated. He will be extradited to Los Angeles County, where he will face charges. If convicted, the maximum sentence is life in state prison. A warrant was issued for his arrest in the amount of $1,075,000.

Shehorn’s friends have created a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover her medical costs. She had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual.

“Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie,” reads the GoFundMe page.

Shehorn was found by a woman named Christine White, who is described in an update on the fundraising page as an “adopted mom who cares a lot about Allie.”

“This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody,” White told KTLA after the attack. “You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you.”

She added, “I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened. That wasn’t a pretty sight.”

Emily MacDonald, one of the organizers of the GoFundMe page, told the outlet that despite her injuries, Shehorn is doing well.

“She’s been in really good spirits. I feel like she’s comforting all of us, which is kind of how Allie is. Even when she’s at rock bottom, she’s still looking to see how she can lift other people up,” MacDonald said.

In an update on Tuesday, May 28, fellow GoFundMe organizer Jed Dornoff shared that Shehorn has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

“She is still determined not to let this beat her and is pushing through the pain to heal,” wrote Dornoff.