Oh so romantic! Peta Murgatroyd dished on the most memorable Valentine’s Day gift she has ever received from husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Although Chmerkovskiy, 38, couldn’t be with Murgatroyd, 31, one year for the festive occasion due to conflicting work schedules, he still went out of his way to make his wife feel special.

“One romantic thing that happened, I was going to an event in Wisconsin and he sent me 100 roses to my hotel room, and it was beautiful,” the New Zeeland born dancer gushed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “It was such a nice thing.”

However, the Ukranian instructor then explained why his romantic gesture was slightly stressful. “The hotel room was super small and yeah, the surprise backfired a little bit in that regard,” he teased. “But it was nice.”

The thoughtful present still touched Murgatroyd’s heart. “I took them all home with me. I got them all on the plane,” she revealed. “I wrapped them up in paper and I took them back home and I put them all over the house. It was amazing.”

The Dancing With the Stars pros, who welcomed son Shai in January 2017, will celebrate the holiday in a more low-key manner this year. “We have a 1-year-old. That’s the answer to all of the plans and all of the plans coming,” Chmerkovskiy joked.

Not so fast! Murgatroyd chimed in: “That doesn’t mean anything! We can still go to dinner.” Chmerkovskiy then echoed his wife’s remarks: “Yeah, we’ll probably do something local within a 20-minute proximity to the house.”

The dancing duo also have recommendations for couples still seeking the ideal Valentine’s Day token for their loved ones: a ticket to their tour! The ballroom champs are gearing up for their tour with Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovskiy.

“If you don’t know how to break the ice but you kind of have an eye for someone, this is the perfect opportunity,” the choreographer vowed. “Get them this ticket, sit together. It’s a great first date. You’re gonna be in for sure right away.”

Fans can purchase two tickets for the price of one all throughout Valentine’s Day until Thursday, February 15, at 10 p.m. PT with the code BeMine. Click here to buy tickets now!

With Reporting by Carly Sloane

