The animals at Malibu Wine Safaris are OK after escaping the devastating wildfires that continue to spread across southern California.

“All of the exotic and domestic animals plus boarding horses were let out into the wide open central area that is contained with many fenced off pastures,” Dr. Stephen Klause from Saddlerock Ranch confirmed in a statement shared on Malibu Wine Safaris’ Facebook page on Monday, November 12. “This wide open area has no trees or brush, but consists of short grass, dirt, and a lake area. … As a veterinarian with 33 years of experience, the fire protocol of moving the animals into the central area was the most prudent and realistic plan to get the animals to safety.”

Klause assured animal lovers that the “staff did an amazing job in a very short period of time to accomplish this feat.” He said that the fires “destroyed 95 percent of the structures on the property” on Friday, November 9, but none of the 100-plus animals died and only two sustained minor injuries.

“I spent the majority of [Saturday, November 10] examining each of the exotic and domestic animals. All of the animals were essentially normal, calm, and eating and drinking,” Klause said. “I also ordered a complete replacement of the ranch’s medical supplies which will be onsite by Friday, November 16. I have been in daily contact with the animal caretakers, owners, and other staff members at Saddlerock Ranch. Currently, there are no new animal issues and they are all doing well at this time.”

The update came after several celebrities, including Ariel Winter and Whitney Cummings, raised concerns about the safety and whereabouts of the animals from Malibu Wine Safaris.

The Modern Family star, 20, tweeted on Friday night, “Can anyone assist in getting Stanley the giraffe to a safe place??? He’s currently stuck in the Malibu wine safari area and is not safe. Please. This entire situation is devastating for everyone, and I just won’t be able to handle hearing that Stanley couldn’t be saved. Please.”

Can anyone assist in getting Stanley the giraffe to a safe place??? He’s currently stuck in the Malibu wine safari area and is not safe. Please. This entire situation is devastating for everyone, and I just won’t be able to handle hearing that Stanley couldn’t be saved. Please. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) November 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Cummings, 36, visited the facility herself to check on the animals. She confirmed on Instagram that Stanley “is safe although the conditions are terrible.” Khloé Kardashian later tweeted, “I am so upset by this!!!! @WhitneyCummings you are such a kind soul for doing all that you’ve done.”

I am so upset by this!!!! @WhitneyCummings you are such a kind soul for doing all that you’ve done! I wanted to believe them!! https://t.co/Ro7gSzE50I — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 12, 2018

The death toll in the California wildfires has risen to at least 44 people. Celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler are among the thousands of residents who have lost their homes.

