Mama June Shannon has finally debuted her mysterious new boyfriend!

The recently slimmed-down reality star, 38, introduced Geno Doak on the season premiere of her new show Mama June: From Not to Hot! saying, “I have found love y’all. I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again!” Later she added, “’Obviously I love this motherf—er.”

Shannon initially kept the 42-year-old, who does remodeling and construction work, hidden from her family — but he finally met Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson before the lovebirds headed out on a date night that rivaled Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze’s infamous scene in Ghost.

The pair sat closely together and molded wet clay while interlocking their fingers and flirting. “This reminds me of Ghost,” Shannon said to a confused Doak, who hilariously responded, “Goats? What are we gonna do with goats?”

The reality TV personality later explained, “Geno is the first guy that I’ve dated really seriously since I lost the weight. I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out. I’ve had some really terrible luck with guys and I’ve got burnt. So it’s really hard for me to fully trust him right now.’

As previously reported, Shannon, who is also the mom of Jessica “Chubbs” and Anna “Chickadee” was previously in a relationship with Alana’s dad, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum alleged that her ex was “very emotionally and physically abusive” with her and her daughters, although he denied those claims.

But that all seems to be in the past as Shannon seems to have found true happiness with her new man. She exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that she met Doak through mutual friends — and despite Shannon’s family being a hit on TV, he had no idea who she was!

“His kids knew, but he didn’t,” Shannon told Us. “I was like, ‘Did you live underneath a rock?’ He was like, ‘No.’ He just doesn’t watch reality TV. I mean, you know, he does now watch the show, but he doesn’t care two cents less about the cameras. … Outside of this [show], we are a very normal, everyday crazy bunch.”

Shannon’s boyfriend has received the stamp of approval from her 12-year-old daughter, with the Toddlers & Tiaras alum sweetly telling Us, “I’m very proud that Mama got with him because she smiles if you say anything about him. I’m like, ‘Mama has been so happy!’”

Things between the pair seem to be picking up at a rapid pace. When the mother-daughter duo visited the Us Weekly offices, Shannon was wearing a diamond ring on that finger, but told Us she isn’t engaged — yet!

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 aires on WE tv on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

