A faulty plan. Halle Berry was allegedly the victim of a man who attempted to take ownership of her house without her knowledge.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Ronald Eugene Griffin was arrested on Thursday, June 20. Authorities charged him with one count of forging a fraudulent recorded document and one count of petty theft.

Police received a call about a trespasser in March. Berry’s employees, who allegedly intercepted Griffin, claimed that he tried to get in the home by “compromising the locks.” The man allegedly told the 52-year-old John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star’s staff that he was the new owner of the residence.

The Oscar winner then told authorities that she did not know Griffin and did not give authorization for the title of the house to be changed. He allegedly altered the title without Berry realizing it and tried to force his way into the property.

TMZ reported that Griffin first attempted to procure the residence in January. He reportedly did not know Berry was the owner either.

The X-Men actress shares daughter Nahla, 11, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 5, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Earlier this month, Berry explained how she teaches her youngest child acceptance. “[My job is] not to mind-lead, it’s to lead an experience,” she told Us Weekly exclusively on June 7. “[Maceo can] be who he is and make up his own mind and … develop his own sensibilities. … My job is to expose him to all walks of life, and to all people.”

The Die Another Day star opened up in May about holding off on starting her family. “You’re so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you’re 20,” she said. “You know yourself better. You’ve done a lot of things for yourself, selfishly. When you wait later in life, you can really put your kids forward I think in a more meaningful way.”

