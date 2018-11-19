Mandy Moore suffered a devastating loss the night before she married Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. The This Is Us actress revealed her rescue cat died in an emotional tribute posted on Monday, November 19.

“This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway,” Moore, 34, wrote alongside a series of Instagram videos and pictures of the adorable black cat. “Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you.”

The A Walk to Remember star continued: “We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken. She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn’t a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure.”

Moore went on to add that the death was “completely out of the blue,” and that she’s “still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

After detailing that her four-legged friend suffered “through allergy shots every other day” and would “not blink” as they “tried to get pills down her throat,” Moore concluded the post with a heartbreaking nod to all pets — especially hers.

“Animals really are the ultimate teachers,” she wrote. “Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl. Also, #adopdontshop #rescuesarethebest.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, November 18, that Moore and the 33-year-old musician had tied the knot. E! News reported that the newlyweds — who got engaged in September 2017 — wed in an intimate backyard ceremony at Moore’s house surrounded by friends and family.

