It’s always exciting if a big star is pregnant at the same time as you — you could be mom friends! Your babies could have playdates together! — but if that someone is Margot Robbie… well, it’s a lot of pressure.

Robbie, 34, is expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley and, unsurprisingly, she seems to be nailing this whole pregnancy thing so far. So, if you’re also pregnant right now (congrats!), instead of feeling like you can’t possibly live up to the Barbie star and producer’s glowy vision of maternity magnificence, how about taking inspiration from her instead?

Tip 1: Relocate for summer

Being pregnant over summer can be challenging, but somehow we knew Robbie wouldn’t be a sweaty mess, complaining about the heat while desperately trying to find a cool spot to rest her bump. Instead, the Australian star has wisely opted to summer in England, a place considerably cooler than Venice Beach, California, where she and her British spouse usually live. It meant that, at Wimbledon this weekend, with temperatures of a pleasant 70F, Robbie could still look chic in her cute, polka dot asymmetric dress, with not a puffy, swollen ankle in sight; in fact, she even wore heels!

OK, so most of us can’t just take off for the nearest pleasantly moderate climate when we feel like it, but making sure your social plans come with good AC is a must. Of course, Robbie also seems to have scheduled her pregnancy impeccably; by the time she’s heavily pregnant and in need of serious maternity wear, it will be fall — a great time to hunker down growing your own pumpkin-sized bump.

Tip 2: Make the most of tiny accessories

Once baby comes along, Robbie will only be leaving the house with huge bags stuffed full with diapers, onesies, toys and the crazy amount of other paraphernalia that babies seem to need, despite being so small and not having jobs. So, she’s making the most of traveling light and just taking out a cute purse that coordinates with her dress perfectly. She probably just has her phone, lipstick and keys in it — unthinkable to anyone with little kids!

Wise move. Her next purse will be an enormous diaper bag with rainbow elephants on it.

Tip 3: Get your (fake) buzz on

It used to be that, if you weren’t drinking alcohol or too much caffeine, you would basically be stuck with water — or a lime and soda if you were feeling super adventurous. Now, though, there are a ton of tasty drinks on the market that trick you into feeling like you’re drinking. Whoop!

At Wimbledon, Robbie opted for an alcohol-free gin and tonic, bringing all the fun and refreshing summer vibes but without the hangover. If you’re keeping your pregnancy a secret, these sorts of drinks are also great for discreetly tipping into a glass without anyone suspecting a thing. And yet if you ordered water or decaff coffee, you just know your friends would be getting straight into the secret group chat you’re not in!

Tip 4: Keep the love alive

Babies are wonderful, but they do have a habit of putting the brakes on romance. Right now, though, Robbie and Ackerley are still all over each other, sharing kisses and bump-fondles in public. Good for them!

Whether they will manage to keep the spark going when there’s a tiny sleep-stealer on the scene is another matter but, after eight years of marriage, it’s great to see that they’re still in lust and prioritizing doing fun stuff together. Of course, it helps that she’s Margot Robbie — does anyone not have a crush on her?

Tip 5: Get out of the house and show off!

When you’re pregnant, you might feel like staying in and nesting, but Robbie shows that getting dressed up, going out and doing something fun is really important — especially during the second trimester, when you actually have energy!

The best thing about making the effort to do this is that people are sure to tell you how amazing you look. In Robbie’s case, this is millions of fans around the world, because of course she knew there would be photographers at Wimbledon, desperate to catch a glimpse of her bump.

In your case, it might just be your friends and family. Either way, it’s totally worth it — if you’re feeling weird about your changing body, these compliments can be just the confidence boost you need, and give you even more of a glow.

Plus, newborn babies aren’t known for their love of tennis tournaments, or long movies, or fancy restaurants, or whatever your favorite grown-up leisure activity might be. So make the most of it — Netflix will still be there when you get home (plus you’ll be watching a lot of it in those early weeks with a baby in your arms…)