Relax, lambs! Mariah Carey finally got her hot tea!

The five-time Grammy winner revealed on New Year’s Day that she was finally able to sip on her desired beverage after a beyond chilly night. “Found my tea!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself sipping from a delicate teacup while seemingly staying warm in the fuzzy white coat she wore for her Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance in Times Square.

Found my tea! ☕ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

Carey, who performed “Vision of Love” and “Hero” during her triumphant return to the annual show, had expressed her disappointment during her set when tea wasn’t available. “Just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me,” she told the audience between songs as she looked for the missing beverage. “They told me there would be tea! Oh, it’s a disaster! OK, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be like everybody else with no hot tea.”

It’s no wonder the songstress wanted something to warm up her vocal cords. The temperature in Times Square when the ball dropped was about 9 degrees, but with wind chill factored in, it was negative 4, making it the second coldest New Year’s Eve on record.

While Carey is making headlines this year with her viral request for tea, she made less desireable news a year ago after a disastrous performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Her set was plagued by technical difficulties, leaving the singer able to do little more than saunter around the stage.

