Give her what she wants! After Mariah Carey proved once and for all that she can indeed sing live — in frigid temperatures and while wearing a revealing gown, no less — the singer’s fans are all about the tea. Hot tea, that is.

With the real feel temperature in Times Square in the negatives as the Grammy-winning songstress performed during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Sunday night, she told the audience between performing “Vision of Love” and “Hero”: Just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me. They told me there would be tea! Oh, it’s a disaster! OK, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m just going to be like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Well, she didn’t get it, but she still nailed her second song, and fans on Twitter couldn’t stop talking about her persevering without a beverage to warm her up.

“The first time life throws you a curve in 2018, just remember: Mariah Carey made it through without her hot tea. You can make it through too,” on viewer tweeted.

“on my second bottle of champagne and okay if mariah carey can rough it without her hot tea then I can get through another year of this bulls–t,” another wrote.

The Twitter reactions to her performance were quite the opposite from last year’s, when her set was plagued with technical difficulties. “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned,” Carey admitted in a joint statement with Dick Clark Productions when her performance was announced on December 28.

Read on for more reactions to her redemption performance and lack of hot tea:

watching Mariah Carey freeze her ass off demanding her tea is the perfect way to end 2017. 😂 — Lisa Ram (@lilyleaf10177) January 1, 2018

mariah carey asking for tea in sub zero weather but roughin it through gives me inspiration to rough it though 2018. #rockineve — peyton (@runuptherackss) January 1, 2018

Compared to last year’s disaster, Mariah Carey did a good job tonight. now someone get her some hot tea! ☕️ #NewYearsEve2017 — Kim Pike (@KimDPike) January 1, 2018

Someone's losing their job for not having hot tea available for Mariah Carey. — Victoria (@vckykub) January 1, 2018

Mariah Carey singing on… without her hot tea. Guys it’s ridiculous cold out. I can’t hardly talk when it’s that cold let alone sing. So @MariahCarey 🙌🏻 — Eva Pilgrim (@EvaPilgrim) January 1, 2018

.@MariahCarey: "They told me there'd be hot tea."

She then proceeded to serve up some scalding hot tea for her haters by flawlessly slaying her performance of 1993's "Hero." Iconic. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/FyJYIyAXwo — EST1997.com (@EST1997com) January 1, 2018

Is Mariah Carey going to have to perform at #RockinEve 19 so she can get her tea when she wants it? — Jen Rankin (@littlejrank) January 1, 2018

I’m still here HOLLERING about Mariah Carey asking for tea! — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 1, 2018

Me when Mariah Carey asked can she have her tea while she preforming 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uATxSyVGlR — L. (@__lourdesss) January 1, 2018

“I was told there would be tea,” –@MariahCarey at #RockinEve I’m using that line every time I’m disappointed in 2018. — Kara Eliason Dorsey (@KaraEliason) January 1, 2018

Props to @MariahCarey! Cold, very dry air = tough conditions for vocalists. Serve that tea, honey. #MariahCarey — Michelle Deal (@MichelleDealZim) January 1, 2018

Tell Us: What did you think of Mariah Carey’s performance?

