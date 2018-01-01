Viral

Mariah Carey Asks for Tea During Her Triumphant Return, and Twitter Can’t Get Enough

Give her what she wants! After Mariah Carey proved once and for all that she can indeed sing live — in frigid temperatures and while wearing a revealing gown, no less — the singer’s fans are all about the tea. Hot tea, that is.

Mariah Carey performs on New Year's Rockin' Eve
Mariah Carey performs during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

With the real feel temperature in Times Square in the negatives as the Grammy-winning songstress performed during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Sunday night, she told the audience between performing “Vision of Love” and “Hero”: Just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me. They told me there would be tea! Oh, it’s a disaster! OK, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m just going to be like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Well, she didn’t get it, but she still nailed her second song, and fans on Twitter couldn’t stop talking about her persevering without a beverage to warm her up.

“The first time life throws you a curve in 2018, just remember: Mariah Carey made it through without her hot tea. You can make it through too,” on viewer tweeted.

“on my second bottle of champagne and okay if mariah carey can rough it without her hot tea then I can get through another year of this bulls–t,” another wrote.

Mariah Carey performs on New Year's Rockin' Eve
Mariah Carey performs during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dick clark productions

The Twitter reactions to her performance were quite the opposite from last year’s, when her set was plagued with technical difficulties. “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned,” Carey admitted in a joint statement with Dick Clark Productions when her performance was announced on December 28.

Read on for more reactions to her redemption performance and lack of hot tea:

Tell Us: What did you think of Mariah Carey’s performance?

 

