



Marilyn Monroe’s death scene involved copious amounts of evidence involving police corruption that has led experts to believe the Hollywood actress was murdered, according to a shocking new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe.”

In the podcast, several experts agree that Monroe did not die by suicide when she did at age 36 on August 5, 1962. Private investigator Becky Altringer, who has spent years investigating the icon’s death, shared her conclusions in episode 10, released on Monday, October 21.

“There’s more evidence proving she was murdered than proving she committed suicide. I look at the murder part of it, and I believe there was a police cover-up,” Altringer said. “There was a lot of police corruption. If you take it all, and you put it step, by step, by step, you have a murder.”

Multiple biographers who have studied Monroe’s life backed Altringer’s theory that the Some Like It Hot star did not overdose on prescription pills, as many around the world still believe. For Danforth Prince, the proof lies in the people who were close to Monroe — and even in the actress’ California home.

“Some of the key witnesses, including both Peter Lawford and Eunice Murray, Marilyn’s housekeeper, repeatedly changed their original stories, which were complete distortions to begin with,” Prince concluded.

Biographer Lois Banner pointed out a major flaw in the police department’s treatment of Monroe’s death scene. “Most of the people who were there that night, and who were close to her, were never interviewed,” Banner pointed out. “The official record has a very imprecise version of her death.”

Additionally, Banner claimed the police records kept on file “disappeared.”

Experts also claimed the police weren’t called for “hours” after she was discovered dead, resulting in her corpse not being precise when it came to rigor mortis and body stiffening.

“These had lost their validity. They’re not precise scientific criteria, and after a passage, then of, six, seven, eight hours or so on, they’re no longer valid in terms of any kind of relatively close temporal frame,” biographer Cyril Wecht said.

The podcast previously reported that Monroe was leading affairs with both President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Bobby Kennedy, before her death. The actress’ hookups with the country’s high-profile politicians led the FBI, CIA and Chicago mafia to wiretap her home in an effort to obtain secret information, according to experts.

“There were a lot of people angry with her including the Kennedys, the FBI, the CIA was pretty mad,” Banner claimed. “And some of her friends were angry with her. They were all angry because of the involvement with the Kennedys and the fact that she knew national secrets.”

The Hollywood icon reportedly threatened to divulge her trysts with the Kennedy brothers shortly before she passed away. This would prove to be the “motive” for Monroe’s murder, author Fabulous Gabriel claimed.

“She wrote things down in her diary that would have been very incriminating for high-level people,” Gabriel said.

For more disturbing details of how authorities treated Monroe’s death and just who may be responsible for it, listen to “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe.” The podcast drops a new episode every week, and can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!