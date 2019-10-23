



Marilyn Monroe allegedly suffered a horrific death of being held against her will by mafia henchmen who administered the Hollywood starlet a concoction of poisonous substances, an expert claims in a new podcast.

Episode 10 of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast explored experts’ conspiracy theories of how the Something’s Got to Give actress died on August 5, 1962. The icon was found dead in her home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles in what some believe was a suicide. However, biographers and investigators alleged in the shocking podcast that she was murdered.

According to biographer Danforth Prince, Monroe was visited by mafia gunman Johnny Roselli and two “hitmen” on the night of August 4, 1962. Prince claimed that one of the men used a “chloroform-soaked washcloth” on Monroe.

Prince’s hypothesis is based around the investigations of author Darwin Porter, who spent 20 years probing Monroe’s death, the narrator explained. Prince furthered that the henchman then administered a fatal concoction into the actress’ body using a syringe.

Some still believe the coroner’s ruling of Monroe’s death is flawed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a “probable suicide,” despite some experts arguing that authorities failed to designate her home a “crime scene” and interview the last people who saw her alive.

According to historian Bill Birnes, the CIA carried out her murder.

“Marilyn Monroe was such a threat that they knew they had to either shut her up, get her out of town or get rid of her,” Birnes said.

The historian claimed that “Dr. Feelgood” Max Jacobson and Peter Lawford treated Monroe with a “heavy dose of methamphetamines” including Nembutal.

“Then they left her alone to slip into a coma,” said Birnes. “They never roused her and she died in the morning.”

Private investigator Becky Altringer, however, claimed there are three people who were close to Monroe who played a role in her passing. They include the Seven Year Itch star’s housekeeper, Eunice Murray, psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, and publicist, Patricia Newcomb — all who saw her on her final day of life.

Altringer revealed in episode 10 that she once interviewed Newcomb, who failed to give her a straight answer about whether or not Bobby Kennedy killed Monroe.

“Her answer was, ‘I hope not.’ It wasn’t no, it wasn’t yes. It was just, ‘I hope not,’” Altringer recalled. “She was very sincere when she said it, and it made me wonder if she knew Marilyn was murdered, but she did not believe Robert Kennedy did it, or she just didn’t want to believe that. It was just an odd answer.”

For more revelations on Monroe’s tragic death, tune into “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast each week. It can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.