Marilyn Monroe’s Death Scene Was ‘Staged,’ Podcast Claims





Did Marilyn Monroe die by suicide? Was she murdered? A shocking new episode of the “Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast reveals chilling details about the Hollywood icon’s tragic crime scene allegedly being staged.

Monroe’s body was found surrounded by empty pill bottles at her home in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood on August 5, 1962. While her death was controversially ruled a “possible suicide” by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, investigators claim in episode eight of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” that the death scene was marked with inconsistencies and flawed evidence.

“Sergeant Clemmons of the Los Angeles Police Department was the first to arrive at Marilyn Monroe’s home. He was kind of skeptical,” author Fabulous Gabriel claimed. Officer Clemmons alleged that Monroe’s bedroom “looked like it was staged,” Gabriel added.

The sergeant further claimed that Monroe’s housekeeper, Eunice Murray, mysteriously began washing the actress’ bed linens on the morning of her death. “[Clemmons] later said, ‘I had the eerie feeling that I’d come across a murder,’” biographer Danforth Prince alleged. “‘It was obvious that some cover-up had begun hours before we were called.’”

Monroe’s bedroom and home were never marked as a crime scene, which proved to be perhaps one of the largest flaws of the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star’s death, experts claimed in the episode.

Investigator Becky Altringer, who looked into Monroe’s death on her own accord, interviewed the Some Like It Hot actress’ publicist, Patricia Newcomb. Altringer concluded the crime scene at the home still “doesn’t make sense.”

One major source of confusion was that Monroe’s body was found bruised, raising concerns that she fought off assailants instead of taking her own life.

Monroe was allegedly known by close friends for making multiple suicide attempts, but she always “wrote a letter,” said Altringer. On the night of her death, however, no suicide note was ever found, the podcast concluded.

Furthermore, Gabriel pointed out that “no glass” of water was present at the scene for Monroe to take pills. “Pills were scattered about, yet there was no drinking glass discovered — not even in the bathroom, which had no running water at the time,” Prince alleged.

Monroe’s crime scene was further plagued with inconsistencies based on contradicting statements made by her housekeeper. “Eunice testified that Marilyn had locked herself into her bedroom, yet there was no lock on the door,” Prince claimed.

Days later, Monroe was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles. Her ex-husband Joe DiMaggio, who planned the funeral, claimed that the Kennedy family was responsible for her downward spiral. “That has nothing to do with having killed her,” biographer Jerome Charyn said. “It’s just that [DiMaggio] felt that they took advantage of her and he would not allow them to be at her funeral, nor would he allow Frank Sinatra.”

