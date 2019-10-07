



Marilyn Monroe allegedly placed a phone call hours before her death that threatened President John F. Kennedy’s chances at getting reelected, a new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast claims.

Episode 8 details Monroe’s apparent plot to hurt the reputations of Kennedy and his Attorney General brother, Bobby Kennedy. According to experts, the Some Like It Hot actress was upset with the political brothers ending their affairs with her to maintain their public images. She allegedly called President Kennedy’s brother-in-law and her friend, Peter Lawford, to send a particular message.

“She was planning to hold a conference the next Monday and reveal what the Kennedys had done to her,” biographer Lois Banner claimed.

Biographer Danforth Prince then alleged that Monroe’s message was fueled with fury. She planned to harm the brothers by possibly exposing their affairs with her in a very public way.

“You tell him that if he doesn’t fly down to see me and talk things over, he’ll hear from me at my press conference Monday morning,” Prince claimed Monroe told Lawford. “It’ll make headlines around the world, although not of the kind that would help Jack’s bid for reelection.”

Monroe apparently told Lawford that if Bobby did not come to her home to meet with her in person on August 4, 1962, by 6 p.m., that both men should “tune in” to her planned announcement days later.

“You might also call Jack at the White House,” Monroe allegedly threatened, according to Prince. “I know he has a busy schedule, but he’ll have time to watch me. I plan to look dazzling!”

The final year of Monroe’s life featured incredible lows for the Hollywood icon. In addition to allegedly being drugged and sexually assaulted one week prior to her death, the podcast previously claimed she was placed in a mental health facility against her will.

In episode 8, Hollywood historian Bill Birnes explained that Lawford was the man the Kennedys allegedly asked to control Monroe. “They say to Peter Lawford, ‘Look, you’ve gotta watch her. She’s outta control. She’s gonna blab state secrets,’” Birnes claimed.

Monroe’s death on August 5, 1962, remains controversial. Though her death was ruled a “possible suicide” by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner at the time, others believe she was murdered.

From the creators of Natalie Wood podcast “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie,” “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” drops a new episode every week.

“The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” is available wherever podcasts are streaming.

