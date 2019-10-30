Marilyn Monroe’s Psychiatrist Sedated Star Before Her Death, Podcast Claims





Experts in “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast agree that the troubled Hollywood actress’ suicide was staged – but a brand new episode suggests it was the icon’s psychiatrist who killed her.

In episode 11 of the chilling podcast, listeners learn that Dr. Ralph Greenson grew increasingly close to the Marilyn Monroe in the 1960s.

“Dr. Greenson fell in love with Marilyn Monroe. Like many people before him, [he] fell under her spell,” entertainment journalist Charles Casillo explained, claiming that the doctor would have an intimate relationship with his famous client.

According to the experts, their illegal romance would ultimately kill the icon on August 5, 1962. After an alleged horrific fight broke out on the night of August 4, 1962, between Monroe, Peter Lawford and Bobby Kennedy, Greenson was called to the scene to calm her down.

“Bobby ordered him to come over right away, telling him that Marilyn was in bad shape, that she was threatening to bring down everyone’s house of cards, including his, and suggested that she be sedated fast,” biographer Danforth Prince claimed.

According to the podcast narrator, Greenson was Monroe’s “last visitor” before her death. While investigators have different theories of what happened next, the theme is Greenson showing up to the scene to administer a “shot” or “enema” into Monroe’s body.

Becky Altringer, who investigated Monroe’s death for years, claimed the psychiatrist administered a needle that took her life.

Biographer Jerome Charyn, meanwhile, claimed it was an “enema” and an overdose of sleeping pills that ultimately killed the star.

For more details surrounding Monroe’s death, tune in to “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” each week. The podcast can be streamed and downloaded everywhere podcasts are available.