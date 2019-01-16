Mario Batali and his family have permanently relocated to their Lake Michigan vacation home since sexual assault allegations against him surfaced in 2017, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Years ago, Mario was sort of snooty and unfriendly to locals,” says the insider. Now the 58-year-old is “close with the local chefs, farmers, sommeliers and other people in the food business.” Another development: He’s also “lost a ton of weight.”

Beginning in December of 2017, multiple women began coming forward with allegations against Batali, which ranged from unwanted propositions to groping. At least three women alleged that he sexually assaulted them while they were inebriated. The New York Police department launched an investigation into Batali, which was closed January 8 due to a lack of evidence.

In December, the former Chew host addressed the fallout from his “bad year” with New York Magazine, saying, “I’m not going to live my life in public anymore.”

For more on his new life, check out the video above.

And for even more, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!