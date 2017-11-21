It’s really over. Mario Cantone stopped by The Wendy Williams Show and did not hold back about the future, or lack thereof, of Sex and the City 3. While promoting his new Lifetime holiday movie, A Very Merry Toy Store, the actor made it clear that a third installment of the films is definitely not happening.

“With the Sex and the City movie? It’s not gonna get done!” he told the host on Tuesday, November 21. “And yes, we’re all very upset about it. I’m very pissed off about it.”

Cantone, 57, added: “I had a lovely role in it. Willie Garson, who played Stanford, my husband, in it, we had quite a storyline. And you know what? Some of us needed the freaking work! So it’s really upsetting.”

After Sarah Jessica Parker revealed in September that a third movie wasn’t happening, Garson seemed to suggest on Twitter at the time that Kim Cattrall was to blame. Cattrall, 61, then addressed the rumors about her decision to not reprise her role as Samantha Jones, claiming on Instagram that her “heart isn’t in it anymore.”

Cantone says he didn’t speak to anyone regarding the drama. “I didn’t call anybody. I do not get involved. I step back. Whatever their negotiations are, whatever they spoke about. Whatever happened. I don’t know, all I know is it’s not happening,” he said on Tuesday. “And I’d like to tip over this table like my mother did when she was angry because she was Italian and really pissed off!”

In October, Cattrall suggested that they kill off her iconic character, so Williams asked the actor if that was still a possibility. “No, Michael Patrick King — the writer and director — he’s not going to do it without her. Why? No! It’s not going to happen,” Cantone said. “It’s over! So stop it! Stop it, just stop it! It’s over!”

Williams also mentioned a report she read that said they were bringing in Nicole Kidman for a role in the movie if Catrall wasn’t in it. “Yes, and Keith Urban is playing me,” the actor quipped. “No! It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen at all.”

Parker confirmed that the franchise wasn’t moving forward back in September. “It’s over. I’m disappointed,” the Divorce actress told Extra at the time. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

